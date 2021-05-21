in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Was This Past Week’s #1 Song On Global & US Spotify

“good 4 u” enjoyed a massive debut week on Spotify.

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u video | Geffen/Interscope

It started impressively, and it enjoyed significant daily streaming gains on the Spotify platform.

As a result, Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” predictably launches atop the weekly US and Global Spotify charts.

According to official data, “good 4 u” received 17,979,786 US streams during the May 14-20 tracking period. The count bests that of the #2 song (J. Cole’s “m y . l i f e”) by more than 3 million.

The single meanwhile garnered 43,029,667 worldwide streams on the platform during its first week, giving “good 4 u” a 2.2 million lead over its closest competition (Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO”).

“good 4 u” appears on Rodrigo’s debut solo album “SOUR,” which launched this Friday, May 21.

