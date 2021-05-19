“The Voice” Artist Ryleigh Modig Scheduled To Chat, Perform On May 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Although her run on “The Voice” recently came to an end, Ryleigh Modig will receive another opportunity to connect with television viewers.

The artist will appear for an interview and performance on the May 24 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” As previously announced, the episode will also feature an interview with Van Jones.

Modig’s run on “The Voice” included renditions of contemporary pop hits “when the party’s over” and “drivers license.”

Other upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” musical guests include Lady A (May 19), “American Idol” contestant Hunter Metts (May 20), and Florida Georgia Line (May 25). All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.