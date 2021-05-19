in TV News

“The Voice” Artist Ryleigh Modig Scheduled To Chat, Perform On May 24 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Modig will appear on this coming Monday’s “Ellen.”

THE VOICE -- "Live Top 17 Performances" Episode 2012A -- Pictured: Ryleigh Modig -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

Although her run on “The Voice” recently came to an end, Ryleigh Modig will receive another opportunity to connect with television viewers.

The artist will appear for an interview and performance on the May 24 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” As previously announced, the episode will also feature an interview with Van Jones.

Modig’s run on “The Voice” included renditions of contemporary pop hits “when the party’s over” and “drivers license.”

Other upcoming “Ellen DeGeneres Show” musical guests include Lady A (May 19), “American Idol” contestant Hunter Metts (May 20), and Florida Georgia Line (May 25). All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

nbcRyleigh Modigthe voice

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

St. Vincent Scheduled To Perform On May 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Stacey Abrams Appears For Interview On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)