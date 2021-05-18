St. Vincent Scheduled To Perform On May 25 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

This past Friday, St. Vincent released her new album “Daddy’s Home.” In support of the project, the critically acclaimed artist will soon deliver a “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” performance.

According to NBC, the artist will play the May 25 edition of the late-night talk show. The episode will also feature interviews with Kevin Hart and Chrissy Metz. Metz’s appearance notably coincides with the fifth season “This Is Us” finale, set to air earlier that night.

Other upcoming “Tonight Show” listings follow:

Tuesday, May 18: Guests include Chris Rock, WILLOW and musical guest WILLOW ft. Travis Barker. Show #1465

Wednesday, May 19: Guests include Blake Shelton, Fran Lebowitz** and musical guests Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae. Show #1466

Thursday, May 20: Guests include Tina Fey and musical guest Dayglow. Show #1467

Friday, May 21: Guests include Constance Wu and musical guest Lord Huron ft. Allison Ponthier. Show #1468

Monday, May 24: Guests include Dave Grohl and musical guest Blake Shelton. Show #1469

**Note: NBC originally announced Horatio Sanz for the May 19 episode, and he still appears on the official website. He is not, however, part of the latest press listings.