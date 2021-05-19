in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Officially Gets May 25 Pop Radio Impact Date

The Interscope team will indeed promote “good 4 u” as an official single.

In case any doubt still remained, it is now official: Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” is a mainstream radio single.

Interscope today confirmed that “good 4 u” will be impacting pop radio in conjunction with the May 25 Mediabase add board.

Dozens of stations confirmed their support even prior to the announcement. The song has been receiving airplay since its premiere this past Friday, and the song received 40 playlist pickups as part of the May 18 add report.

“good 4 u” has also been enjoying an electric first week on digital platforms. It currently ranks as a dominant #1 on the US and Global Spotify charts and has been posting stellar numbers on YouTube, Apple Music, and iTunes.

It follows “drivers license” and “deja vu” as the third official single from Rodrigo’s debut studio album “SOUR.” The full album will arrive this Friday, May 21.

