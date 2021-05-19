NBC Confirms Jack Antonoff Interview, Bleachers Performance For May 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers project will receive ample screen time on the May 26 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Antonoff will appear as an interview guest on that night’s broadcast. The episode will then close with a Bleachers performance.

The appearance follows the recent release of song “Stop Making This Hurt” — and precedes the July release of new album “Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night.”

Sofia Vergara will appear as the lead interview guest on May 26. Complete “Fallon” listings follow:

Wednesday, May 19: Guests include Blake Shelton, Fran Lebowitz and musical guests Regard, Troye Sivan and Tate McRae. Show #1466

Thursday, May 20: Guests include Tina Fey, Wyatt Cenac and musical guest Dayglow. Show #1467

Friday, May 21: Guests include Constance Wu, Bowen Yang and musical guest Lord Huron ft. Allison Ponthier. Show #1468

Monday, May 24: Guests include Dave Grohl, Jim Jefferies and musical guest Blake Shelton. Show #1469

Tuesday, May 25: Guests include Kevin Hart, Chrissy Metz and musical guest St. Vincent. Show #1470

Wednesday, May 26: Guests include Sofia Vergara, Jack Antonoff and musical guest Bleachers. Show #1471