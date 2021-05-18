in Music News

Olivia Rodrigo’s “Good 4 U” Has Been Added By Z100 New York

“good 4 u” wins support from New York’s #1 Hit Music Station

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u video | Geffen/Interscope

As Olivia Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” posts monster numbers on digital platforms, pop radio stations are taking notice.

The list of radio supporters includes New York’s Z100, which officially added the song in conjunction with the May 18 Mediabase pop radio add board. As of press time, “good 4 u” is New York’s #1 Hit Music Station’s only playlist pickup for the week.

Currently in #1 on US and Global Spotify and in the Top 10 on US and Global Apple Music, “good 4 u” appears on Rodrigo’s forthcoming debut album “SOUR.” The Geffen/Interscope team has not yet publicly announced a radio campaign for the song, but interest from programmers is obvious. Prior to reporting the Z100 add, Headline Planet noted that “good 4 u” received opening weekend airplay from numerous stations.

