The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

Although it cedes the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” retains the top spot on the hot adult contemporary listing.

Played ~6,017 times during the May 9-15 tracking period, “Save Your Tears” celebrates a second week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 161.

Taylor Swift’s “willow,” the recipient of ~4,952 spins (-385), holds at #2 this week.

Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” jumps three spots to #3. 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” stays at #4, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” drops two places to #5.