The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Spends 2nd Week As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s #1 Song

“Save Your Tears” retains the #1 position at hot adult contemporary.

The Weeknd - Save Your Tears Video screen | Republic

Although it cedes the throne on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart, The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” retains the top spot on the hot adult contemporary listing.

Played ~6,017 times during the May 9-15 tracking period, “Save Your Tears” celebrates a second week at #1. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 161.

Taylor Swift’s “willow,” the recipient of ~4,952 spins (-385), holds at #2 this week.

Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” jumps three spots to #3. 24kGoldn’s “Mood (featuring iann dior)” stays at #4, and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” drops two places to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

