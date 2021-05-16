Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta’s “BED” Celebrates 5th Week As US Dance Radio’s #1 Song

Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta’s “BED” remains a clear #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.
Played ~503 times during the May 9-15 tracking period, “BED” enjoys a fifth week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 7 but keeps “BED” more than one hundred plays ahead of the competition.
Credited with ~396 spins (-1), Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” rises two spots to #2.
Nervo & Carla Monroe’s “Gotta Be You” jumps four spots to #3, and 3LAU & Funkin Matt’s “Everything (featuring Frawley)” rises one place to #4. Petey Martin & Lauren Daigle’s “Come Back Home” concurrently slips two places to #5.
