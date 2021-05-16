Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches” Reaches #1 At Pop & Rhythmic Radio

Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVĒON)” enjoys a major week at radio, officially ascending to #1 on the Mediabase pop and rhythmic airplay charts.

— Up one place from last week’s position, “Peaches” tops the pop chart on the strength of its ~17,057 spins. This week’s count reflects a week-over-week gain of 741 plays.

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears,” which received ~16,822 spins during the May 9-15 tracking period (-452), slides to #2 this week.

The Kid LAROI & Miley Cyrus’ “WITHOUT YOU” climbs one spot to #3 on the listing, while Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” drops one spot to #4. Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” concurrently holds at #5.

— “Peaches” meanwhile rises two spots to #1 on the rhythmic chart, courtesy of its ~6,181 tracking period plays (+772).

Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK),” the recipient of ~5,392 spins (-556), dips one place to #2 this week. “Leave The Door Open” meanwhile drops a place to #3.

Pop Smoke’s “Hello (featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie)” stays in the #4 spot, as Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” rises three places to #5.