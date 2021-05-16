in Music News

Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean,” Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” Enter Top 10 At Pop Radio

Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” and Dua Lipa’s “We’re Good” make gains on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. Both songs secure Top 10 positions on the listing.

Played 9,562 times during the May 9-15 tracking period, “Astronaut In The Ocean” jumps four places to #9. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 767.

Up one place, “We’re Good” earns #10 on the chart. The “Future Nostalgia: The Moonlight Edition” single posted a tracking period play count of 9,544, besting last week’s count by 72 spins.

“We’re Good,” notably, reaches a new high as Dua Lipa’s previous single “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” enjoys a second life. Although the song does not appear on the active chart due to recurrent rules, it was this week’s fifth-most played song. “Levitating,” moreover, posted the week’s greatest airplay gain.

