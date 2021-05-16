Girl In Red’s “Serotonin” Officially Enters Top 10 At Alternative Radio; Coldplay, Billie Eilish Songs Top 15

A week after her album “if i could make it go quiet” debuted on the Billboard 200, girl in red’s focus single “Serotonin” reaches a new milestone at alternative radio.

The single officially earns a Top 10 position on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Up one place from last week’s position, “Serotonin” earns #10 on this week’s chart. The breakthrough track received 1,846 spins during the May 9-15 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 163 plays.

— As “Serotonin” enters the Top 10, Coldplay’s “Higher Power” and Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” enter the Top 15.

The Coldplay song, which received 1,507 spins (+883), jumps ten spots to #13.

“Your Power” concurrently rises four places to #15 on the strength of its 1,278 plays (+315).