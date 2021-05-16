in Music News

Doja Cat & SZA’s “Kiss Me More” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio, Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” Top 20

“Kiss Me More” and “Your Power” hit new highs on the pop chart.

SZA and Doja Cat - Kiss Me More screenshot | RCA

Doja Cat’s “Kiss Me More (featuring SZA)” and Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” enjoy additional rises on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The former officially enters the Top 15, and the latter makes the Top 20.

Up one place, “Kiss Me More” earns #15 on this week’s chart. The collaboration received 8,204 spins during the May 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s play count by 686 spins.

Played 4,785 times during the official tracking period (+1,226), “Your Power” concurrently rises four spots to #20.

— Both songs are also making waves at other key formats. “Kiss Me More” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart, while “Your Power” hits the Top 15 at alternative.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

