Kali Uchis’ “Telepatía,” Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” Reach Top 25 On Pop Radio Chart

Kali Uchis’ “telepatía” and Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” officially secure Top 25 positions on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. “Telepatía” rises three spots to #23 on this week’s listing, while “You” enjoys a three-place gain to #25.

“Telepatía” received 4,112 spins during the May 9-15 tracking period. The spin count reflects a sizable week-over-week gain of 1,013 spins.

“You” meanwhile posted a tracking period play count of 3,483. The Regard-Troye Sivan-Tate McRae song also enjoyed a big airplay lift; this week’s count bests last week’s mark by 947 plays.

— Both songs are presently charting even higher at other formats. “Telepatía” rises five spots to #16 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart, while “You” rises two spots to #2 on the Mediabase dance radio listing.