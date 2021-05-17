Riton, Nightcrawlers, Mufasa & Hypeman’s “Friday,” Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” Officially Enter Top 40 On Pop Radio Chart

Riton & Nightcrawlers’ “Friday (featuring Mufasa & Hypeman)” and Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.
Below last week’s chart at #42, “Friday” make this week’s Top 40 at #38. The song garnered 802 spins during the May 9-15 tracking period, besting last week’s sum by 370 plays.
Up twelve places, “Girl From Rio” makes its chart debut at #39. The Anitta single received 677 spins within the walls of the tracking period, marking a week-over-week gain of 435.
As previously reported, Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” takes #1 on this week’s chart.
Loading…