Girl In Red, ITZY Enter Top 5 On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart Following Album Releases

Thanks to interest in their new albums, girl in red and ITZY enter the Top 5 on this week’s Billboard Emerging Artists chart.

girl in red re-enters the listing at #4, while ITZY returns to the chart at #5. Each act is celebrating their inaugural appearance in the chart’s Top 5.

Like the Billboard Artist 100, the Emerging Artists chart ranks the top artists in America based on factors like song consumption, album sales, and radio activity. The difference is that it excludes artists who have reached certain hit criteria on key Billboard Album or Song charts, thus (primarily) focusing on up-and-coming acts.

As noted, both launched albums — and debuted on the Billboard 200 — during the official tracking period. Girl in red released her full-length “if i could make it go quiet,” while ITZY shared the “Guess Who” EP.

