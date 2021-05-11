Early Look: Thalia Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1460 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Thalía during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a very hotly anticipated appearance by Thalía.
In what represents her first time appearing on the Fallon-hosted “Tonight Show,” the iconic entertainer appears for a remote interview with Jimmy. She also delivers a musical performance.
In addition to the Thalía performance, Tuesday’s “Fallon” features a chat with Joel McHale. The episode additionally includes a pet-themed comedy segment.
Filmed in advance, the broadcast will begin airing at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared photos from the site of the episodic taping.
Those “first look” photos follow:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1460 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Joel McHale and host Jimmy Fallon during “A-To-Z” on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 — (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
