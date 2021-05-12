Machine Gun Kelly Chats, Performs “Love Race” With Kellin Quinn & Travis Barker On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Machine Gun Kelly factors heavily into Wednesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

An in-studio guest, MGK first joins Ellen for an interview. The artist talks about numerous topics, including his “Saturday Night Live” fall, his early dates with Megan Fox, his interesting interaction with Bernie Sanders, and more.

Not simply there for a performance, MGK also joins Kellin Quinn and Travis Barker to perform “love race.”

Filmed in advance, the performance will air later Wednesday afternoon. You will not, however, have to wait until then to see MGK’s appearance. Pre-release videos of his visit and photos from the taping follow.