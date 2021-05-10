Natti Natasha & Becky G Scheduled To Perform On May 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

In the past few weeks, Natti Natasha and Becky G released a new collaboration called “Ram Pam Pam.” They also received a 38x US Latin Platinum certification for their earlier duet “Sin Pijama.”

On the heels of the big developments, the two artists will join forces for a high-profile TV performance.

According to NBC, the artists will perform on the May 17 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” They will close an episode that also features interviews with P!nk and Eric Bana. Complete listings follow:

Monday, May 10: Guests include Leslie Jones, X González and musical guest Weezer. Show #1459

Tuesday, May 11: Guests include Joel McHale, Thalia and musical guest Thalia. Show #1460

Wednesday, May 12: Guests include Dave Chappelle, Nikki Glaser and musical guest J.PERIOD ft. Black Thought & Tiffany Gouché with narration by Dave Chappelle. Show #1461

Thursday, May 13: Guests include Keegan-Michael Key, Zoey Deutch and musical guest Conway the Machine ft. J.I.D & Ludacris. Show #1462

Friday, May 14: Guests include Chance the Rapper, Fred Armisen and musical guest Alan Jackson. Show #1463

**Monday, May 17: Guests include P!nk, Eric Bana and musical guests Natti Natasha & Becky G. Show #1464