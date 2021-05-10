in TV News

“Call Me Kat” Officially Renewed For Season 2 On FOX

Yes, there will be a second season of “Call Me Kat.”

CALL ME KAT: L-R: Julian Gant, Swoosie Kurtz, Mayim Bialik, Cheyenne Jackson, Leslie Jordan and Kyla Pratt in the "Business Council" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, March 4 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2021 FOX MEDIA LLC. Cr. Cr: Lisa Rose/FOX.

As ABC announced renewals for veteran dramas “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Station 19,” FOX confirmed a second season pickup for a freshman comedy series.

The network has officially ordered a new season of “Call Me Kat.”

In its press release on the matter, FOX notes that “Call Me Kat” is tied with NBC’s “Young Rock” as the season’s #1 new comedy.

“We are excited to renew CALL ME KAT and have Mayim, Cheyenne, Swoosie, Leslie, Kyla and Julian return for their second season. Together, they share a winning chemistry that we, and viewers, adore,” said Thorn. “On behalf of everyone here at FOX, congratulations to this incredible cast and our terrific partners at Warner Bros. on delivering this season’s #1 new comedy.”

