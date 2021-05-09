Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Enjoys 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” remains a convincing #1 on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 3,394 times during the May 2-8 tracking period, “Shy Away” celebrates a third week in the pinnacle position. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 59.

“Shy Away” has only been on the chart for five weeks total, which means it has spent more than half its run at #1.

Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, and AJR’s “Way Less Sad” rises one spot to #3. Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” slides one spot to #4, and Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” stays at #5.