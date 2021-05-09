in Music News

The Offspring’s “Let The Bad Times Roll” Earns #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Let The Bad Times Roll” takes over the #1 position.

The Offspring by Daveed Benito, Press/Publicity Photo courtesy of Full Coverage Communications

The Offspring’s “Let The Bad Times Roll” earned #4 on last week’s Mediabase active rock radio chart. It takes #1 on this week’s listing.

Indeed, “Let The Bad Times Roll” takes over the throne thanks to a tracking period spin count of 1,711. The figure bests last week’s mark by 90 plays.

Played 1,684 times during the May 2-8 tracking period (+38), Seether’s “Bruised and Bloodied” ranks as a close second place this week. It was #3 on last week’s chart.

Pop Evil’s “Breathe Again” falls to #3 after spending a week at #1, while Bring Me The Horizon’s “Teardrops” rises two spots to #4. Foo Fighters’ “Waiting On A War” holds at #5 on the latest chart.

bring me the horizonfoo fighterslet the bad times rollpop evilseetherthe offspring

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You,” GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” Reach Top 30 On Pop Radio Chart

Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Enjoys 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song