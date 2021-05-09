in Music News

All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” Enters Top 10 At Alternative Radio, Nessa Barrett & JXDN’s “La Di Die” Top 15

“Once In A Lifetime” and “la di die” rise on this week’s alternative chart.

All Time Low by Nolan Knight, press photo courtesy of Elektra

All Time Low’s “Once In A Lifetime” officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 1,728 times during the May 2-8 tracking period, the single rises two spots to #9 on this week’s chart. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 64.

With “Once In A Lifetime” rising to #9, All Time Low now boasts two songs inside the format’s Top 10. The group’s former #1 megahit “Monsters (featuring blackbear)” grabs the #7 position this week, down just one place from last week’s position.

— As “Once In A Lifetime” hits the Top 10, Nessa Barrett’s “la di die (featuring jxdn)” officially enters the Top 15. The collaboration rises two spots to #14 on the strength of its 1,202 plays (+89).

all time lowjxdnla di dienessa barrettonce in a lifetime

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Enjoys 3rd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Jackson Wang’s “LMLY,” Annika Wells’ “Sucks Being Sober” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Polo G’s “RAPSTAR,” DJ Khaled’s “I Did It” Top 50