Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You,” GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” Reach Top 30 On Pop Radio Chart

Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae’s “You” and GIVEON’s “Heartbreak Anniversary” again rise on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Both songs officially earn Top 30 positions this week.

Credited with 2,536 spins during the May 2-8 tracking period, “You” enjoys a four-place lift to #28. This week’s spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 841.

“Heartbreak Anniversary” concurrently rises one spot to #30. The GIVEON single posted a tracking period play count of 2,126, marking a gain of 325 from last week’s sum.

— McRae and GIVEON each have an additional song on the chart. McRae’s breakthrough hit “you broke me first,” a former #1, is #10 on this week’s listing. GIVEON appears on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (also featuring Daniel Caesar),” which holds at #2 this week — and seems headed for #1 as early as next week.