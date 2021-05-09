Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” Reaches Top 20 At Pop Radio; Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” Makes Top 25

Lil Nas X’s “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” continues its climb on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, officially securing a Top 20 position. Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” concurrently jumps into the Top 25 following its first full week of release.
Played 5,433 times during the May 2-8 tracking period, “MONTERO” ascends two places to #19. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 665.
“Your Power,” which debuted at #34 last week, rises to #24 on this week’s listing. The “Happier Than Ever” single posted a tracking period play count of 3,559 (+2,272).
Loading…