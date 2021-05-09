Jackson Wang’s “LMLY,” Annika Wells’ “Sucks Being Sober” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Polo G’s “RAPSTAR,” DJ Khaled’s “I Did It” Top 50

Jackson Wang’s “LMLY” and Annika Wells’ “Sucks Being Sober” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “LMLY” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The Jackson Wang single received 906 spins during the May 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 239 spins.

“Sucks Being Sober,” the radio-friendly version of Wells’ “F*ck Being Sober,” concurrently rises five spots to #40. The song posted a tracking period play count of 659 (+138).

— As “LMLY” and “Sucks Being Sober” debut on the chart, Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” and DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” make moves just below. The two songs officially earn Top 50 rankings.

Played 347 times during the tracking week (+136), “RAPSTAR” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #51 last week.

Up thirty-one places, “I Did It” takes #48 with 287 spins (+231).