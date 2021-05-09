in Music News

Jackson Wang’s “LMLY,” Annika Wells’ “Sucks Being Sober” Officially Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Polo G’s “RAPSTAR,” DJ Khaled’s “I Did It” Top 50

“LMLY” and “Sucks Being Sober” debut on this week’s pop chart.

Jackson Wang in LMLY | Video screen | 12Tone/88rising/WMG

Jackson Wang’s “LMLY” and Annika Wells’ “Sucks Being Sober” officially debut on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Below last week’s chart at #41, “LMLY” makes this week’s Top 40 at #39. The Jackson Wang single received 906 spins during the May 2-8 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 239 spins.

“Sucks Being Sober,” the radio-friendly version of Wells’ “F*ck Being Sober,” concurrently rises five spots to #40. The song posted a tracking period play count of 659 (+138).

— As “LMLY” and “Sucks Being Sober” debut on the chart, Polo G’s “RAPSTAR” and DJ Khaled’s “I Did It (featuring Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby & DaBaby)” make moves just below. The two songs officially earn Top 50 rankings.

Played 347 times during the tracking week (+136), “RAPSTAR” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #45 song. It was #51 last week.

Up thirty-one places, “I Did It” takes #48 with 287 spins (+231).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

