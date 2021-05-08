in Music News

TINI & Maria Becerra’s “Mienteme” Jumps To #1 On Argentina YouTube Music Videos Chart, Debuts In Top 25 Globally

“Miénteme” fared well during its first full week.

Maria Becerra and TINI in Miénteme | Video screen | Sony Music Latin

After taking #23 on the previous Argentina YouTube Music Videos Chart following a late-week release, TINI & Maria Becerra’s “Miénteme” rockets to #1 on this week’s listing.

The music video received 8.43 million Argentine views during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, which marked its first full week of availability.

“Miénteme” also attracted ample worldwide attention, amassing 13.9 million global views during the tracking period. With that count, “Miénteme” arrives at #22 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“Miénteme” concurrently rockets thirty-six places to #1 on the Argentine YouTube Songs Chart, while debuting at #43 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The Songs charts account for total activity across all eligible uploads; “Miénteme” received 9.51 million total Argentine streams and 15.8 million total worldwide streams on YouTube during the tracking period.

