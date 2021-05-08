Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” Arrives In Top 10 On Brazil Music Videos Chart, Top 50 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Anitta’s new “Girl From Rio” attracted considerable opening week attention on YouTube.
The new video amassed 9.2 million Brazilian views during the April 30-May 6 tracking period. The sizable count slots “Girl From Rio” at #7 on the Brazil YouTube Music Videos Chart.
The release also captured interest globally, posting a worldwide opening week viewership count of 11 million. The count positions “Girl From Rio” at #43 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
“Girl From Rio” meanwhile starts at #7 on the Brazil YouTube Songs Chart (10.8 million Brazilian views across all eligible uploads) and #55 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart (13 million worldwide).
