ITZY’s “In The Morning” Debuts At #1 South Korea & Global YouTube Songs Charts, Also Fares Well On Music Videos Charts

ITZY’s “In the morning” attracted ample opening week interest on numerous platforms. That list of receptive digital venues includes YouTube, at which “In the morning” ranked as one of the week’s standout music videos. It meanwhile ranked as the platform’s biggest overall song.

Credited with 32.2 million worldwide views during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, the official “In the morning” music video earns #4 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“In the morning” meanwhile starts at #1 on the South Korea chart, courtesy of its 2.64 million regional views. The South Korea figure more than doubles that of the week’s #2 video.

With views from all eligible uploads included, “In the morning” registered 7.02 million total YouTube streams in South Korea and 62.4 million total streams globally. The counts position “In the morning” at #1 on the South Korea and Global YouTube Songs Charts, respectively.

Thanks in large part to the new release, ITZY re-enters the Global YouTube Artists chart at #31.