Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” Rockets To #1 On US YouTube Music Videos Chart, #2 On Global Listing

Following its launch on the final day of the tracking period, Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” debuted at #25 on last week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart and #78 on the Global YouTube Music Videos chart.

Following its first full week in the market, “Your Power” unsurprisingly shoots far higher on both listing.

Credited with 7.39 million American views during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, “Your Power” earns #1 on this week’s US YouTube Music Videos Chart. The video meanwhile takes #2 on the global listing, courtesy of its 38.8 million worldwide views.

The success of the video thrusts Eilish twenty-four places to #18 on this week’s Global YouTube Artists Chart. The Grammy winner received 103 million total tracking period views on her eligible uploads, besting last week’s mark by 63%.