in Music News

SƠN TÙNG M-TP’s “MUỘN RỒI MÀ SAO CÒN” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The video received nearly 40 million views this week.

Sơn Tùng M-TP - MUỘN RỒI MÀ SAO CÒN | MTP Entertainment | video screen

The video for SƠN TÙNG M-TP’s “MUỘN RỒI MÀ SAO CÒN” garnered big opening week numbers on YouTube.

Credited with 39.8 million views during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, “MUỘN RỒI MÀ SAO CÒN” starts at #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

“MUỘN RỒI MÀ SAO CÒN” concurrently starts at #5 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The listing accounts for total views across all eligible uploads, but in the case of this particular release, all eligible views come from the official music video.

Thanks primarily to the success of the song, SƠN TÙNG M-TP re-enters the Global YouTube Artists chart at #72.

MUỘN RỒI MÀ SAO CÒNSơn Tùng M-TP

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

ITZY’s “In The Morning” Debuts At #1 South Korea & Global YouTube Songs Charts, Also Fares Well On Music Videos Charts

Anitta’s “Girl From Rio” Arrives In Top 10 On Brazil Music Videos Chart, Top 50 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart