SƠN TÙNG M-TP’s “MUỘN RỒI MÀ SAO CÒN” Earns #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

The video for SƠN TÙNG M-TP’s “MUỘN RỒI MÀ SAO CÒN” garnered big opening week numbers on YouTube.
Credited with 39.8 million views during the April 30-May 6 tracking period, “MUỘN RỒI MÀ SAO CÒN” starts at #1 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
“MUỘN RỒI MÀ SAO CÒN” concurrently starts at #5 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart. The listing accounts for total views across all eligible uploads, but in the case of this particular release, all eligible views come from the official music video.
Thanks primarily to the success of the song, SƠN TÙNG M-TP re-enters the Global YouTube Artists chart at #72.
