Humble The Poet, Jimmy Tatro, Hasan Minhaj, Natalie Wynn Appearing On This Week’s “A Little Late With Lilly Singh” Episodes

News unfortunately broke this week that NBC and the titular host will not be moving forward with a third season of “A Little Late With Lilly Singh.” The second season is not over, however, and four all-new installments will air this coming week.

The Monday, May 10 edition will feature an appearance by Humble The Poet.

Jimmy Tatro will appear on the May 11 broadcast, while Hasan Minhaj will appear as the guest on May 12.

The May 13 episode, the week’s final original, will feature an appearance by Natalie Wynn.

“A Little Late With Lilly Singh” underwent a format switch in season two, notably trading its previous soundstage venue for a Los Angeles-based house setting.