Evanescence, Noga Erez, Brynn Cartelli Scheduled For “Kelly Clarkson Show” Performances

New musical guests have been confirmed for “Kelly.”

THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW -- Episode 4164 -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson -- (Photo by: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal)

Along with the host’s daily covers, three upcoming “Kelly Clarkson Show” episodes will feature guest musical performances.

Evanescence will perform on the Monday, May 10 edition of the daytime talk show. The broadcast will also feature Paul Feig, Sean Hayes and Dr. Priyanka Wali, Aidy Bryant, and Stephanie Izard.

Noga Erez will deliver a performance on May 13, bringing music to an episode that also features Lauren Graham, Jimmie Johnson, and Luna Blaise.

Brynn Cartelli, who won season fourteen of “The Voice” as a member of Team Kelly, will then play the May 14 edition of the show. Amy Adams and Alfonso Ribeiro will appear as interview guests.

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

