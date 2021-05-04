in TV News

Amy Adams, Stacey Abrams, Ashe Scheduled For May 11 “Late Night With Seth Meyers”

Adams and Abrams will chat with Seth; Ashe will perform.

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1072A-- Pictured in this screen grab: (l-r) Host Seth Meyers talks with actress Amy Adams on November 24, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC)

Before her new film “The Woman In The Window” appears on Netflix, actress Amy Adams will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”

NBC says Adams will be the lead guest on the May 11 edition of its talk show. The broadcast will also feature an interview with Stacey Abrams.

Later, Ashe will perform “Me Without You.”

Who else can you expect on “Seth” in the next week? Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, May 4: Guests Pete Davidson (Hit Job), Jodie Turner-Smith (Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse), and George Saunders (A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading, and Life). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1140A.

Wednesday, May 5: Guests Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Antitrust: Taking on Monopoly Power from the Gilded Age to the Digital Age), Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) and musical guest Ryan Hurd with Maren Morris (Song: “Chasing After You”). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1141A.

Thursday, May 6: Guests Dave Grohl (From Cradle To Stage), Ziwe (Ziwe) and musical guest Foo Fighters (Song: “Chasing Birds,” Album: Medicine At Midnight). Mario Duplantier sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1142A.

Friday, May 7: Guests Anna Kendrick (Stowaway) and Phil Donahue & Marlo Thomas (Double Date). (OAD 4/26/21)

Monday, May 10: Guests Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) and Paula Pell (GIRLS5EVA). Show 1143A.

Tuesday, May 11: Guests Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window), Stacey Abrams (While Justice Sleeps) and musical guest Ashe (Song: “Me Without You,” Album: Ashlyn). Show 1144A.

amy adamsashelate nightnbcseth meyersstacey abrams

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Maisie Peters, James Bay To Perform “Funeral” On May 10 “Late Late Show With James Corden”

AJR’s “Way Less Sad,” Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” Officially Added By Z100 New York