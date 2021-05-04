AJR’s “Way Less Sad,” Billie Eilish’s “Your Power” Officially Added By Z100 New York

AJR’s rising “Way Less Sad” and Billie Eilish’s just-released “Your Power” have landed spots on the Z100 playlist.

The influential New York pop station confirmed the pickups in conjunction with the May 4 Mediabase pop radio add board. As of press time, they represent the station’s only new additions for the week.

A Top 5 alternative hit and Top 20 hot adult contemporary performer, “Way Less Sad” recently hit the Top 25 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Following its release this past Thursday, “Your Power” rocketed onto the alternative and pop airplay charts. It will almost certainly rank as each format’s most added song this week.

Headline Planet will share its complete add recap later Tuesday.