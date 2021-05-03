in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” Ranks As #1 Song In America

Each artist is celebrating a sixth career chart-topper.

Enduring interest in The Weeknd’s original and clear excitement for the remix with Ariana Grande combine to send “Save Your Tears” to the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Indeed, “Save Your Tears” takes over as the #1 song in America. Up five places from last week’s position, the single seizes the throne from Polo G’s “RAPSTAR.”

As her remix contributed sufficiently to this week’s performance, Ariana Grande now joins The Weeknd in receiving chart credit for the track. “Save Your Tears” represents each artist’s sixth career #1.

Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” holds at #2 this week, and Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” stays at #3. The aforementioned “RAPSTAR” drops to #4, and Dua Lipa’s “Levitating (featuring DaBaby)” stays at #5.

