Bethenny Frankel Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” kicks off a new week’s worth of original episodes Monday, and Bethenny Frankel takes center stage as an interview guest.

Appearing remotely, Frankel talks about her recent stand-up comedy debut. She also provides additional updates, including a note on her upcoming wedding plans, her experience with COVID-19, and her new series “The Big Shot with Bethenny.”

Filmed in advance, Monday’s “Ellen” will also feature appearances by Justin Theroux and Cameron Jay. It will air Monday afternoon, but you will not have to wait until then to see the Bethenny Frankel interview. An early-release video follows: