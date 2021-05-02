The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” Stays #1 At Pop Radio; Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar & GIVEON’s “Peaches,” MGK & Blackbear’s “My Ex’s Best Friend” Top 3

The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears” retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, while welcoming new company into the Top 3.

“Save Your Tears” retains the #1 position on the strength of its ~17,712 tracking period plays. The count tops last week’s mark by 419.

Up a whopping five places, Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” earns a new peak of #2 on this week’s chart. The rapidly rising hit received ~14,827 spins during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, reflecting a week-over-week gain of 2,348.

Credited with ~13,404 spins (+667), Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” concurrently rises two places to #3.

Tate McRae’s “you broke me first” (#4, -2) and Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” (#5, -2) complete this week’s Top 5.