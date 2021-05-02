in Music News

Black Pumas’ “Colors” Officially Enters Top 10 At Alternative Radio

“Colors” continues its climb at the alternative format.

Black Pumas - Album Cover | ATO / Courtesy of Shore Fire

Early last year, Black Pumas’ “Colors” reached #1 at the Triple A radio format. It also received a respectable amount of airplay at hot adult contemporary radio.

Over the past few months, the enduring, Grammy-nominated song has been making inroads at the alternative/modern rock format. This week, it secures a Top 10 position on the Mediabase alternative radio chart.

Played 1,722 times during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, “Colors” rises one place to #10 on this week’s chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 102 plays.

“Colors” is the only new Top 10 addition on this week’s listing. As previously reported, twenty one pilots’ “Shy Away” keeps the #1 position.

