Olivia Culpo Quickly Reaches 225K Instagram Likes With Stunning New Bikini Pictures

Past Miss Universe winner — and upcoming Miss Universe pageant co-host — Olivia Culpo routinely looks incredible fantastic in her Instagram content. Sunday’s post definitely warrants that adjective.

A three-picture gallery, the post finds Culpo looking great wearing a black bikini. The gorgeous sunset and crystal clear water complement Culpo with a breathtaking aesthetic.

“Attacked by a laugh,” reads the caption, in reference to Culpo’s demeanor in the first two pictures.

The bikini gallery unsurprisingly proved resonant, as evidenced by its strong engagement numbers. Less than half a day has passed since the post, and the like count stands at 225K. The post, moreover, boasts nearly 700 (largely favorable) comments.

The gallery follows: