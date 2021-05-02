in Pop Culture

Olivia Culpo Quickly Reaches 225K Instagram Likes With Stunning New Bikini Pictures

Olivia Culpo looks breathtaking in a black bikini.

Olivia Culpo looks amazing in new Instagram bikini gallery | Via @oliviaculpo

Past Miss Universe winner — and upcoming Miss Universe pageant co-host — Olivia Culpo routinely looks incredible fantastic in her Instagram content. Sunday’s post definitely warrants that adjective.

A three-picture gallery, the post finds Culpo looking great wearing a black bikini. The gorgeous sunset and crystal clear water complement Culpo with a breathtaking aesthetic.

“Attacked by a laugh,” reads the caption, in reference to Culpo’s demeanor in the first two pictures.

The bikini gallery unsurprisingly proved resonant, as evidenced by its strong engagement numbers. Less than half a day has passed since the post, and the like count stands at 225K. The post, moreover, boasts nearly 700 (largely favorable) comments.

The gallery follows:

Olivia Culpo

mm

Written by Dolph Malone

Dolph Malone is a senior editor for Headline Planet and a key contributor to the music and television sectors of the publication.

An avid pop culture spectator, Dolph also helms Headline Planet's social media reporting. He, specifically, covers entertainment stories that are breaking in the key social networks.

Contact Dolph at dolph.malone[at]headlineplanet.com.

