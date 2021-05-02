Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Earns 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” has thus far spent four weeks on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. It has spent two of those four weeks in the pinnacle position.

Indeed, “Shy Away” retains its #1 position on this week’s listing. The hit single received ~3,334 spins during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 336.

Credited with ~2,984 spins (+94), Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” holds at #2

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” retains the #3 position on this week’s listing, and AJR’s “Way Less Sad” ascends one spot to #4. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” meanwhile drops one place to #5.