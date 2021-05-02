in Music News

Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” Earns 2nd Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

“Shy Away” enjoys another big week of alternative airplay.

twenty one pilots - Shy Away video screen | Fueled By Ramen/WMG

Twenty One Pilots’ “Shy Away” has thus far spent four weeks on the Mediabase alternative radio chart. It has spent two of those four weeks in the pinnacle position.

Indeed, “Shy Away” retains its #1 position on this week’s listing. The hit single received ~3,334 spins during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 336.

Credited with ~2,984 spins (+94), Imagine Dragons’ “Follow You” holds at #2

Machine Gun Kelly & blackbear’s “my ex’s best friend” retains the #3 position on this week’s listing, and AJR’s “Way Less Sad” ascends one spot to #4. Weezer’s “All My Favorite Songs” meanwhile drops one place to #5.

ajrblackbearimagine dragonsmachine gun kellyshy awaytwenty one pilotsweezer

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Joel Corry, RAYE & David Guetta’s “BED” Spends 3rd Week As US Dance Radio’s #1 Song