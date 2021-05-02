in Music News

AJR’s “Way Less Sad” Earns Top 25 Position At Pop Radio, Kali Uchis, Lil Tjay & 6LACK Songs Reach Top 30

“Way Less Sad,” “telepatia,” and “Calling My Phone” rise at pop radio.

AJR’s Top 5 alternative radio hit “Way Less Sad” enjoys another gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. The multi-format single officially earns a Top 25 ranking.

Kali Uchis’ “telepatia” and Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone (featuring 6LACK)” concurrently secure Top 30 positions.

Played 3,132 times during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, “Way Less Sad” rises one spot to #25. This week’s airplay count tops last week’s figure by 416 spins.

Up eight places, “telepatia” earns #26 on the strength of its 2,394 spins (+749).

“Calling My Phone,” which received 1,959 spins (+212), ascends three spots to #29.

