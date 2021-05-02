in Music News

Ariana Grande’s “pov” Jumps Into Top 15 At Pop Radio, Cardi B’s “Up” Makes Top 20

The new Ariana Grande single secures a Top 15 position.

Ariana Grande’s “pov” makes a big jump on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, moving comfortably into the Top 15.

Up five places from last week’s position, “pov” earns #12 on this week’s listing. The “Positions” single received 8,880 spins during the April 25-May 1 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by a mammoth 2,054 plays. Only Justin Bieber’s “Peaches (featuring Daniel Caesar & GIVEON)” enjoyed a bigger week-over-week airplay gain.

— As “pov” makes the Top 15, Cardi B’s “Up” earns a Top 20 position. Played 4,955 times during the tracking week (+303), “Up” rises one spot to #20.

