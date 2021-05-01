Gera MX & Christian Nodal’s “Botella Tras Botella” Debuts As Dominant #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart, Also Rules Songs Chart

Gera MX & Christian Nodal’s “Botella Tras Botella” video enjoyed a mammoth opening week on YouTube.
Credited with 61.9 million views during the April 23-29 tracking period, “Botella Tras Botella” debuts at #1 on the Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.
The video earns that spot convincingly; no other video received more than 37.2 million views this past week.
“Botella Tras Botella” also debuts a strong #1 on the Global YouTube Songs Chart, which accounts for views on all official or otherwise eligible uploads. The Gera MX-Christian Nodal release received 77.6 million total streams this past week; no other song earned more than 53.3 million.
