eAeon & BTS Member RM’s “Don’t” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

“Fragile” unsurprisingly jumps to #1 on the US iTunes listing.

eAeon - Fragile cover | Motmusic

eAeon’s new album “Fragile” made its debut Friday morning in the United States (Friday evening in Korea). On the immediate heels of the release, the eagerly anticipated opening track “Don’t” rocketed into the upper reaches of the US iTunes song sales chart.

“Don’t,” which features BTS member RM, quickly earned #1 on the listing. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 9:25AM ET Friday morning.

The two previously collaborated on “badbye,” a track from RM’s immensely successful mixtape “mono.”

Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (#2), The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” (#3), Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” (#4), and Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mya & P!nk’s “Lady Marmalade” (#5) form the balance of the current iTunes Top 5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

