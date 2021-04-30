eAeon & BTS Member RM’s “Don’t” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart

eAeon’s new album “Fragile” made its debut Friday morning in the United States (Friday evening in Korea). On the immediate heels of the release, the eagerly anticipated opening track “Don’t” rocketed into the upper reaches of the US iTunes song sales chart.

“Don’t,” which features BTS member RM, quickly earned #1 on the listing. It remains in the pinnacle position as of press time at 9:25AM ET Friday morning.

The two previously collaborated on “badbye,” a track from RM’s immensely successful mixtape “mono.”

Masked Wolf’s “Astronaut In The Ocean” (#2), The Weeknd & Ariana Grande’s “Save Your Tears” (#3), Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” (#4), and Christina Aguilera, Lil Kim, Mya & P!nk’s “Lady Marmalade” (#5) form the balance of the current iTunes Top 5.