in TV News

Anitta Set To Perform “Girl From Rio” On May 3 TODAY Show, May 4 “Jimmy Kimmel Live”

Anitta will perform her new single on two national TV programs.

Anitta - Girl From Rio cover (Courtesy of Warner Records Publicity)

Amid ample anticipation from fans, Anitta just released her new single “Girl From Rio.” To support the new release, the global star will perform on two major US television programs.

According to Warner Records, she will first play the Monday, May 3 edition of NBC’s TODAY Show. Warner did not announce a timeslot for the performance, but NBC will likely confirm that news when it releases its formal listings (the announcement typically comes on Friday afternoon).

Anitta will additionally play the Tuesday, May 4 edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” adds Warner. ABC should confirm the news — and reveal the episode’s other guests — in a press release later Friday.

Other support for “Girl From Rio” include today’s video premiere across MTV networks and visibility on the coveted Viacom CBS Times Square billboard.

anittagirl from rio

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Topher Grace, Caleb McLaughlin Join Guest Host Anthony Anderson On Friday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

eAeon & BTS Member RM’s “Don’t” Rockets To #1 On US iTunes Song Sales Chart