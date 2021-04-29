Taylor Momsen Scheduled To Perform On May 4 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

As The Pretty Reckless celebrates its latest #1 hit “And So It Went,” frontwoman Taylor Momsen is gearing up for a noteworthy television appearance.

According to new listings, Momsen will perform on the May 4 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson.” The listing specifically identifies Momsen as the performers; will provide an update if it turns out to be a Pretty Reckless-branded performance with other band members.

The May 4 “Kelly” will also feature appearances by Channing Tatum, Casey Wilson, and Alicia Silverstone. Kelly will meanwhile perform “You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me” as her daily cover.

Complete listings follow (all subject to change):

April 29 – Anna Kendrick, Justin Baldoni

April 30 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jane Levy

May 3 – Bradley Whitford, Leslie Bibb, musical guest Walker County

May 4 – Channing Tatum, Casey Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, musical guest Taylor Momsen

May 5 – Girls5eva cast (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell), Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval, Jonah Hill, Adam Levine’s & Alicia Keys’ mothers

May 6 – Megan Fox & Colin Wayne, Ron Funches

May 7 – Julianna Margulies, Kristin Hensley & Jen Smedley