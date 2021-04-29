in TV News

Taylor Momsen Scheduled To Perform On May 4 “Kelly Clarkson Show”

The episode will also feature Channing Tatum, Casey Wilson, and Alicia Silverstone.

Taylor Momsen in The Pretty Reckless' And So It Went | Video screen | Fearless/Concord

As The Pretty Reckless celebrates its latest #1 hit “And So It Went,” frontwoman Taylor Momsen is gearing up for a noteworthy television appearance.

According to new listings, Momsen will perform on the May 4 edition of “The Kelly Clarkson.” The listing specifically identifies Momsen as the performers; will provide an update if it turns out to be a Pretty Reckless-branded performance with other band members.

The May 4 “Kelly” will also feature appearances by Channing Tatum, Casey Wilson, and Alicia Silverstone. Kelly will meanwhile perform “You’ve Really Got A Hold On Me” as her daily cover.

Complete listings follow (all subject to change):

April 29 – Anna Kendrick, Justin Baldoni
April 30 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jane Levy
May 3 – Bradley Whitford, Leslie Bibb, musical guest Walker County
May 4 – Channing Tatum, Casey Wilson, Alicia Silverstone, musical guest Taylor Momsen
May 5 – Girls5eva cast (Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps and Paula Pell), Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval, Jonah Hill, Adam Levine’s & Alicia Keys’ mothers
May 6 – Megan Fox & Colin Wayne, Ron Funches
May 7 – Julianna Margulies, Kristin Hensley & Jen Smedley

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

