“Big Sky” Star Katheryn Winnick Scheduled For Interview On May 7 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

As “Big Sky” nears the end of its inaugural season, star Katheryn Winnick will appear for a daytime talk show interview.

According to updated listings, Winnick will appear for an interview on the May 7 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

That morning’s episode will also feature Jennifer Hudson, as well as the conclusion of “Top Teacher Week” with news on who won Live’s Top Teacher Search.”

Other upcoming “Live” guests include Julianna Margulies (May 3), Patricia Heaton (May 4), musical guest Jon Batiste (May 4), David Oyelowo (May 5), and Channing Tatum (May 6).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.