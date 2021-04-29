in TV News

“Big Sky” Star Katheryn Winnick Scheduled For Interview On May 7 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

The “Big Sky” star will make a daytime talk show appearance.

BIG SKY - ABC’s "Big Sky" stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt. (ABC/Caitlin Cronenberg) KATHERYN WINNICK

As “Big Sky” nears the end of its inaugural season, star Katheryn Winnick will appear for a daytime talk show interview.

According to updated listings, Winnick will appear for an interview on the May 7 “Live With Kelly & Ryan.”

That morning’s episode will also feature Jennifer Hudson, as well as the conclusion of “Top Teacher Week” with news on who won Live’s Top Teacher Search.”

Other upcoming “Live” guests include Julianna Margulies (May 3), Patricia Heaton (May 4), musical guest Jon Batiste (May 4), David Oyelowo (May 5), and Channing Tatum (May 6).

All listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

