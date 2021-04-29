in TV News

“Mom” Stars To Appear, Machine Gun Kelly To Chat & Perform On May 12 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The “Mom” principals will appear ahead of the series finale.

“Sober Wizard and a Woodshop Workshop” – Bonnie is concerned about Adam’s safety when he decides to go skiing for the first time since his accident. Also, Tammy worries that Jill is sending the wrong message to the young girls they’re mentoring, on MOM, Thursday, Dec. 17 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Kevin Pollack returns as Bonnie’s ex, Alvin. Pictured: (L-R): Mimi Kennedy as Marjorie, Jaime Pressly as Jill, Beth Hall as Wendy, Allison Janney as Bonnie, and Kristen Johnston as Tammy Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Before CBS’ “Mom” airs its series finale, five principal cast members will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

New listings confirm Allison Janney, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnston, Beth Hall and Mimi Kennedy for the May 12 edition of the daytime talk show. That day’s episode will also feature Machine Gun Kelly, who will chat with Ellen and deliver a performance.

The series finale of “Mom” will air on May 13.

Listings for the next two weeks’ worth of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes follow; all are subject to change.

April 30 – Topher Grace, Caleb McLaughlin, guest host Anthony Anderson
May 3 – Justin Theroux, Bethenny Frankel, Cameron Jay
May 4 – Interview and musical guest Luke Bryan, Emmanuel Acho
May 5 – Michael Che, interview and musical guest Thomas Rhett
May 6 – Courteney Cox, musical guest Julia Michaels
May 7 – TBA Mother’s Day Show
May 10 – Michael B. Jordan, Tahar Rahim, musical guest Rag’n’Bone Man
May 11 – P!nk, musical guest Imagine Dragons
May 12 – “Mom” principals, interview and musical guest Machine Gun Kelly
May 13 – Oprah Winfrey
May 14 – Whitney Cummings, Pepper Teigen, guest host Chrissy Teigen

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

