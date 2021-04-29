“Mom” Stars To Appear, Machine Gun Kelly To Chat & Perform On May 12 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

Before CBS’ “Mom” airs its series finale, five principal cast members will appear on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

New listings confirm Allison Janney, Jaime Pressly, Kristen Johnston, Beth Hall and Mimi Kennedy for the May 12 edition of the daytime talk show. That day’s episode will also feature Machine Gun Kelly, who will chat with Ellen and deliver a performance.

The series finale of “Mom” will air on May 13.

Listings for the next two weeks’ worth of “Ellen DeGeneres Show” episodes follow; all are subject to change.

April 30 – Topher Grace, Caleb McLaughlin, guest host Anthony Anderson

May 3 – Justin Theroux, Bethenny Frankel, Cameron Jay

May 4 – Interview and musical guest Luke Bryan, Emmanuel Acho

May 5 – Michael Che, interview and musical guest Thomas Rhett

May 6 – Courteney Cox, musical guest Julia Michaels

May 7 – TBA Mother’s Day Show

May 10 – Michael B. Jordan, Tahar Rahim, musical guest Rag’n’Bone Man

May 11 – P!nk, musical guest Imagine Dragons

May 12 – “Mom” principals, interview and musical guest Machine Gun Kelly

May 13 – Oprah Winfrey

May 14 – Whitney Cummings, Pepper Teigen, guest host Chrissy Teigen