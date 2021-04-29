in TV News

Adam Levine Appears On 3000th Episode Of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Adam Levine appears as an interview guest; he and his Maroon 5 bandmates also perform.

Adam Levine on April 29, 2021 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” celebrates a very special milestone Thursday: the broadcast marks the show’s 3000th episode.

The episode naturally has a celebratory vibe, with show regular Stephen “tWitch” Boss and Ellen’s wife Portia de Rossi joining in on the fun.

The celebration is not, however, a strictly in-house affair. The episode also features a visit from Maroon 5.

Frontman Adam Levine appears for an interview on the broadcast, chatting with Ellen about his first appearance on the show, his life at home during quarantine, and his new tattoo. Levine also shares his thoughts on the upcoming wedding between his former “The Voice” colleagues Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Levine and his Maroon 5 bandmates later deliver a performance of “Beautiful Mistakes.”

The full episode, including the performance, will air Thursday afternoon. A handful of videos are nonetheless already available, including the celebration segments, Levine’s interview, and a meeting with teacher Pascual Cubero Soto:

