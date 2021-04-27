in TV News

“Girls5eva” Stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps Scheduled To Appear On May 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Andrew Garfield and Thomas Rhett.

GIRLS5EVA -- "Alf Musik" Episode 103 -- Pictured: (l-r) Busy Philipps as Summer, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Wickie, Sara Bareilles as Dawn, Paula Pell as Gloria -- (Photo by: Heidi Gutman/Peacock)

Two days before the show makes its premiere, stars of the Peacock original “Girls5eva” will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, principals Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps will appear on the May 4 edition of the talk show.

That night’s episode will also feature Andrew Garfield as its lead interview guest. Thomas Rhett will close the show with a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” listings follows:

Tuesday, April 27: Guests include Michael Che, Kate Upton and musical guest Nicki Nicole with special guest Lunay. Show #1450

Wednesday, April 28: Guests include Luke Bryan, Brian Regan and musical guest Rupi Kaur. Show #1451

Thursday, April 29: Guests include Michael B. Jordan, Nate Bargatze and musical guest Coi Leary. Show #1452

Friday, April 30: Guests include James Spader, Abbi Jacobson and musical guest Beach Bunny. Show #1453

Monday, May 3: Guests include Aidy Bryant and musical guest Girl in Red. Show #1454

Tuesday, May 4: Guests include Andrew Garfield, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps and musical guest Thomas Rhett. Show #1455

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

