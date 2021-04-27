“Girls5eva” Stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps Scheduled To Appear On May 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Two days before the show makes its premiere, stars of the Peacock original “Girls5eva” will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, principals Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps will appear on the May 4 edition of the talk show.

That night’s episode will also feature Andrew Garfield as its lead interview guest. Thomas Rhett will close the show with a musical performance.

A complete look at upcoming “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” listings follows:

Tuesday, April 27: Guests include Michael Che, Kate Upton and musical guest Nicki Nicole with special guest Lunay. Show #1450

Wednesday, April 28: Guests include Luke Bryan, Brian Regan and musical guest Rupi Kaur. Show #1451

Thursday, April 29: Guests include Michael B. Jordan, Nate Bargatze and musical guest Coi Leary. Show #1452

Friday, April 30: Guests include James Spader, Abbi Jacobson and musical guest Beach Bunny. Show #1453

Monday, May 3: Guests include Aidy Bryant and musical guest Girl in Red. Show #1454

Tuesday, May 4: Guests include Andrew Garfield, Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, Busy Philipps and musical guest Thomas Rhett. Show #1455